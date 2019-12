In the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections the fate of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, will be decided. A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, will exercise their franchise today. This is the penultimate round of voting in the election to the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand. Stay tuned for the latest updates.