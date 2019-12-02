Jharkhand Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives at campaign rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing his first rally in Jharkhand. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Chakradharpur. The former Congress president will address a public meeting in Simdega in favour of the party's candidate Bhushan Bara who is up against BJP's Shraddhanand Besra. The JMM, the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state recently with former chief minister Hemant Soren as the combine's CM face. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.