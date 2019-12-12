Jharkhand Assembly Polls Phase 3 Voting Live: 45.14% voted recorded till 1 pm

An estimated 45.14 per cent of over 56 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Thursday in the third of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections in 17 constituencies, officials said.\r\nThe police said voting is going on peacefully in all the constituencies.\r\n\r\nGovernor Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Ranchi while senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay was among the early voters at a booth in Khijri assembly constituency.\r\n\r\nAfter casting his vote, Sahay alleged that voting began one-and-a-half hours late in the booth following a glitch in an EVM.\r\n\r\nFormer union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Jayant Sinha also exercised their franchise.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More