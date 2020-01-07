JNU Campus Attack Live: JNU VC appeals students to return to campus

The Hindu Raksha Dal claimed responsibility of the JNU attack, calling the university a hotbed of anti-national activities. As protests against the attack went on, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appealed to let the past behind, while BJP's Nithyanand Rai claimed that no BJP worker would ever incite violence and blamed Congress and AAP. Follow DH for live updates
Leave past behind, return to campus: JNU VC to students
Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises.
SCBA condemns violence against JNU students
Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the violence against Jawaharlal Nehru University students and inaction by the Delhi police.
When there is law and order situation, we don't rush to police immediately; we see if varsity security can handle it: JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar. PTI
Those who created mayhem in JNU should be identified, arrested: Athawale
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said those who indulged in the mayhem in Jawaharlal Nehru University should be identified at the earliest and arrested. PTI
Sitaram Yechury, CPI-M, outside JNU: I'm here to show solidarity with JNU teachers & students. I condemn JNU violence. If VC thinks he can silence students then it'll not happen. We demand the removal of VC, identification of those who attacked students & also rollback of fee hike. ANI
JNU: I&B Minister slams NYT's 'Jai Shri Ram' claim
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hit out at New York Times for a report in which the leading US daily claimed that the attackers at JNU had raised chants of "Jai Shri Ram".
'Campuses must not become havens for politics of hate'
Days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University was rocked by violence, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said educational campuses must not become safe havens for the politics of hate and violence to thrive.
Some of the students who opposed registration process damaged registration room; attacked me on Dec 14, says JNU VC. PTI
JNU violence: ABVP board blackened in Pune
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Garware College in Maharashtra's Pune against the "attack" on their members in the JNU by "Left outfits".
FIR for vandalism at JNU: Owaisi slams police
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the registration of an FIR by Delhi police against "the girl who was injured in the violence" at the Jawaharlal Nehru University instead of booking those who made an attempt to 'kill' her.
No BJP worker can incite violence: Nityanand Rai
Days after masked men went on a rampage in JNU, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said no worker or leader of the BJP can incite violence and alleged that the Congress and the AAP were behind the attack.
Let us put all the past behind: JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday's violence. PTI
JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar: The incident that took place on Sunday, Jan 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve to any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University. ANI
Joint Commissioner Shalini Singh, Delhi Police: We have visited all the spots and interacted with students in JNU. Currently the investigation is in its initial stage. Students have put their confidence in us & given us few inputs. ANI
Hindu Raksha Dal takes responsibility of JNU attack
An outfit calledHindu Raksha Dal has taken full responsibility of the attacks in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday.
Trivandrum: People from various Left organisations hold protest against Jan 5 violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. ANI
FIRs registered against Ghosh while JNU attack was on
When a reign of terror was unleashed by "masked goons" in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, Delhi Police registered two cases against varsity students union president Aishe Ghosh, who was badly injured in the attack, within a span of five minutes.
The registration of cases on two separate complaints against Ghosh and other students filed by JNU security department on January 3 and January 4 were registered on Sunday night when the violence was on, triggering questions about the motive behind the timing.
A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI workers in Ahmedabad, and Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The NSUI was protesting near ABVP officer over the JNU violence when a clash broke out. Around 10 people have been injured.
Claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition systems, reports ANI quoting sources.
JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers, says Pinky Chaudhary of Hindu Raksha Dal.
A four-member fact-finding committee formed by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on the JNU violence issue is scheduled to meet today at Congress office. They have to submit their report in a week.
Police is taking the help of video footage, face recognition system to identify those involved in violence in JNU, reports PTI quoting sources.
JNU administration has told MHRD that the January 5 incident was a case of clashes between tworival student groups. The MHRD has directed the administration to ensure normalcy is restored on campus andnot to escalate the matter further, reports News18 quoting sources.
Delhi Police has filed a FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others
Delhi Police has filed a FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others(name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4. The complaint was filed by JNU administration.FIR was registered on January 5.
JNU attack triggers nationwide outrage; no arrests yet
The violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) triggered a nationwide outrage on Monday with students of several higher education institutions holding protests across the country in solidarity with those beaten up and severely injured by a large group of masked men in fist-ever such mayhem created on the campus of the central varsity last evening.
JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar: Controversy's child
From the row over lodging of a sedition case against six students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in February 2016 to the unprecedented incident of violence in the campus on Sunday, varsity's vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has remained at the centre of controversies.
This time, there is a growing clamour for Kumar's resignation after Sunday's violence in the university campus. He had his first brush with controversies soon after his appointment as the JNU vice-chancellor in the last week of January 2016 as a row over alleged anti-national sloganeering by some students in the campus erupted on February 9, 2016.
Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times, have now relocated them to Azad Maidan, saysSangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) on protesters being evicted from Gateway of India.
Oppn to up the ante over masked attack
Opposition parties are considering a series of steps to lend their support tostudents' protest against the violence atJawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
These include a march by the varsity alumni to JNU, aletter to President Ram Nath Kovind by MPs who are former students and a delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan to impress upon Kovind the situation.
ABVP claims Left activists behind JNU violence
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday alleged that Left activists were involved in the attack on teachers and students at Jawaharlal Nehru University here. Manish Jangid, secretary of the ABVP's JNU unit, alleged that "the attacks were carried out by Left activists in an organised way".
He also claimed that the attackers, who were wearing masks, were led by JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh. (PTI)
Good morning readers, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday alleged that Left activists were involved in the attack on teachers and students at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The JNU attack drew reactions from many politicians, academicians and the Bollywood community. On Monday, students from universities across India staged protests against the JNU violence. The Delhi Police have registered cases against unidentified men but no one has been arrested yet.As the blame-game continues, stay tuned with DH for live updates.
"I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there," says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
AMU students protest for 2nd day over JNU violence
Hundreds of AMU students on Monday held a rally on the varsity campus after taking out a 'Tiranga March' from Purani Changi to Babey Sir Syed Gate to protest against the violence in JNU last evening.
Bollywood celebrities speak up on JNU violence
"Horrifying", "heartbreaking" and "barbaric" is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University while demanding that the perpetrators are brought to justice.
"We have responded to PCR calls, and law and order situation professionally," says Delhi Police on charges that they reached JNU late. (PTI)
Akhilesh goes Modi way to decry JNU attack
Samajwadi Party (SP) presidentAkhilesh Yadav appeared to have taken a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as heslammed the attacks on JNU students in Delhi on Sunday.
Scuffle breaks out between students of Presidency University and police as the students try to go towards the state BJP headquarters during a protest march against the attack on JNU students. (DHNS)
We called police for two hours but did not get any help, says JNUSU vice president Saket Moon. (PTI)
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh calls JNU campus attack an attempt to murder. (NDTV)
"We were surrounded by 30 men and we had no other option... They were about to lynch us", says JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (NDTV)
Social activists, University students and people from all walks of life join the protest at Gandhi Circle in Jaipur against JNU Violence. A bold placard at the protest reads "Yesterday AMU , today JNU , tomorrow YOU"
Scores being settled: BJP's Dilip Ghosh on JNU violence
Violence in educational institutes is a "gift" of the Left who are now "getting it back" as scores are being settled, BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said on Monday commenting on the attack on students and teachers at the JNU campus in Delhi.
JNUTA marches against attack on students
JNUTA takes out protest march against attack on students; demands VC's sacking.
BJP ally JD(U) seeks removal of JNU vice-chancellor, probe by Supreme Court judge into violence in university; accuses Delhi Police of failing in its duties. (PTI)
Gateway of India witnesses yet another historical event
The majestic Gateway of India has been a witness to several important historical events for over a century. While on one side of the monumentis the Arabian Sea on the other side faces the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.
A certain students union holds grudge against JNU: Raut
In a veiled attack on the BJP and its affiliated outfits, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said a particular student union holds a grudge against the Jawaharlal Nehru University which has produced a Nobel Laureate, and renowned politicians, industrialists, poets, and authors.
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issues summon to the Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), over assault on female students inside the JNU campus yesterday
Trinamool Congress leaders Shantanu Sen, Dinesh Trivedi, Vivek Gupta, Manish Bhuia, Sajda Ahmad outside the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University, after they were not allowed to enter the university premises. (ANI)
Around 700 police personnel deployed outside the gates of Jawaharlal Nehru University. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi stands for anarchy;masked men who were involved in JNU violence must be punished, saysUnion minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. (PTI)
CPI(M) General Secy Sitaram Yechury on JNU Violence, "It is clearly a pre-planned attack from outsiders. It is an assault on reason, rationality and democracy. For 5 hrs nearly, the VC not responding and not asking police to come in and restore normalcy makes him also complicit in this attack"
Under the banner of NSUI, students of Anjuman-E-Islam's Nehru College at Ghantikeri in Hubballi stage protest, condemning the attack on students at JNU. They also raised slogans against BJP and RSS.
Fascist strike by BJP on students: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on JNU violence (PTI)
Additional forces have been deployed outside Banaras Hindu University. (ANI)
Police remained 'shameful bystander' in JNU: Amnesty
The Amnesty International India (AII) on Monday condemned the Delhi Police's action to allow violence against the students and members of thefaculty inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, saying it showed a "shameful disregard" for the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
Congress leader P Chidambaramdemanded that the perpetrators of violence(JNU) be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. "We also demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately," he added. (ANI)
Sanjay Nirupam to visit Gateway of India Today at 3pm to stand in solidarity with Students who are protesting against JNU Attack. (DHNS)
Mumbai Congress PresidentSanjayNirupam with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)
JNUSU to address the press at 4.30 pm today
Office Bearers of the JNUSU would like to address the media regarding the situation in JNU today, 6 Jan at 4.30 PM at Sabarmati TPoint in JNU. This will be followed by testimonies of the injured students. All friends of the media are requested to attend. (JNUSU official twitter handle)
ABVP alleges that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh led the goons into the campus?
There is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country, we all need to come together and instill confidence in them, says Uddhav Thackeray.
JNU violence grim reminder of the extent the govt will go to stifle voice of dissent, says Sonia Gandhi
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi said that yesterday’s bone-chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the government will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent. The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable, says Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.
Country and the world saw how masked attackers entered the JNU campus in Delhi and wreaked havoc in a planned manner. A fair investigation is needed because we should know who was the main conspirator behind this, says Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party.
Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad of the NCP joins students protesting at the Gateway of India in Mumbai against the violence at JNU.
Delhi's Police is not under Arvind Kejriwal rather it is under Central Govt. On one side they have sent the BJP goons andon the other side, they made the Police inactive. What can Police do if they are directed by a higher authority? This is a fascist surgical strike, saysWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
No doubt attackers were given green signal by the powers that be, says Owaisi
"I condemn this violence. There is no doubt these people were given the green signal by the powers that be. They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods and sticks. The worst is there is a video which shows Police allowed them safe passage," saysOwaisi.
People protesting outside Gateway of India in Mumbai condemning the JNU violence. (DH photo)
Violence in JNU campus reminds of Nazi rule: Surjewala
The Congress on Monday accused the government of harboring enmity with the youth of the country and said violence in the JNU campus reminded it of the Nazi rule. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night.
JNU sends detailed report of violence on campus, sequence of events to HRD Ministry, reports PTI quoting officials.
Protest at Gateway of India to condemn JNU violence
Hundreds of people including students have gathered at Gateway of India, one of the prominent landmarks of Mumbai,in solidarity with the students of JNU who were attacked. Students have started assembling from midnight at the Gateway of India in south Mumbai.
We condemn the violence in JNU. This needs to be investigated. Congress, Communists, AAP and some elements want to create environment of violence in universities across the country, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) to protest at Arts Faculty, North Campus in Delhi University at 2 pm today, against yesterday's violence in JNU campus.
HRD Ministry calls meeting with JNU administration over violence on campus
The HRD Ministry on Monday called an urgent meeting with the JNU administration, including the vice-chancellor, over the violence that took place on the campus the previous day, officials said. The ministry had on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar after the violence broke out and students and teachers were attacked. There was heavy deployment of police on Monday outside the Shashtri Bhawan here which houses the HRD Ministry. (PTI)
Registrar andPro-Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) met Lt Governor Anil Baijal this morning and apprised him of the situation. Medical of 35 students is complete both in AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung hospitals, reports ANI quoting police sources.
The government should stop sponsored violence in campuses, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on JNU violence. He adds that there is no rule of law, democracy left in the country. "The entire country witnessed 'goondaism' at JNU on Sunday," says Surjewala.
PM Modi, Amit Shah want to suppress students' voices, says Randeep Surjewala.
I would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance, saysJNU Vice Chancellor MJagadesh Kumar.
"They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students," he adds.
JNU attacks planned: Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday blamed the ABVP for the violence that broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University and alleged that the attacks were "planned" by those in power.
Members of JNU Students' Union and ABVP clashed on the campus Sunday evening, sources said, adding it happened during a public meeting organized by the JNU Teachers' Association.
We have taken cognizance of yesterday's JNU violence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of investigation, says Devendra Arya, DCP (South-West).
There is a massive deployment of security personnel at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Authorities are only allowing students with valid ID cards to enter the campus, reports PTI.
JUST IN | FIR registered in connection with violence in Jawahar Lal University yesterday. Twenty-three students who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged, reports ANI.
Meeting underway at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over yesterday's JNU violence. Senior Aam Admi Party leaders and Delhi ministers present in the meeting, reports ANI.
The Sangh Parivar forces must withdraw from this dangerous game of bloodshed on campus. It would be good if they understand that the voice of students' are the voice of the land, saysKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The onslaught on students is the result of intolerance. The Nazi-style attack on students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University are carried out by those who want to create unrest and violence in the country, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Pune Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students come in support of victims of attack in JNU.
A poster of the protest that will be held outside Gateway of India in Mumbai today.
The incidents yesterday on the JNU campus are a very low point in our post independence history, says IIMA director.
Attack on JNU students state-sponsored mayhem: Cong
The Congress on Sunday blamed the BJP government for the attack on JNU students by masked miscreants, terming it "state-sponsored mayhem", with Rahul Gandhi saying that it was a "reflection of fear" that "fascists in control of our nation" have of the students.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS and alleged that "goons" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities' campuses and spreading fear among the students.
Violence in JNU highly condemnable, shameful, says Mayawati.
Delhi Police holds meeting with JNU students, teachers
Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, officials said on Monday.
Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
The Opposition, Bollywood actors, and others have condemned the violence at JNU. Follow live updates on reactions to JNU violence here.
We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterday's violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. We will soon register FIR, says Delhi Police.
JNU studenst are planning a march at 1 pm today, according to media reports.
"Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," tweets Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police Commissioner about the situation at JNU, orders inquiry into the violence.
Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has called the Registrar, Proctor, and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office, today.
Goa Forward Party condemns JNU violence
The Goa Forward Party on Sunday condemned the violence at JNU in Delhi and said the "heinous masked attack" on professors and students is "shocking and appalling". Violence is the first resort of cowards and intellectually bankrupt, the party, an NDA ally, said. (PTI)
JNU violence: Delhi Police holds meeting with students, teachers
Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, officials said on Monday.
A delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application to the Delhi Police PRO with four demands, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence. "The police have assured us that they will look into the matter and our demands," president Federation of Central University teachers' associations Rajib Ray said.
The students demanded that police leave the JNU campus. Earlier, police said peace has been restored in the JNU after the violence. (PTI)
We demand that the goons who unleashed terror in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be identified anda First Information Report (FIR) be initiated immediately against them, saysJamia Coordination Committee (JCC).
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the attack on students inside the JNU campus.Violence broke out at theJNUon Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, includingJNUStudents' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Stay tuned for live updates.
JNU students demand medical assistance, arrest of goons after delegation meets Delhi Police PRO
Protest against semester registration led to clash: JNU
TheJNUon Sunday night said students opposing the semester registration process "moved aggressively" in a bid to stop those supporting the process, triggering a clash, while "masked miscreants" carrying sticks and rods went on a rampage in hostel rooms.
It warned that those who were "trying to disrupt peaceful academic atmosphere of campus will not be spared" and said it is filing a police complaint to bring the culprits to book.
Explaining how scuffles turned violent, it said those who had registered in the winter semester wanted to enter the school buildings but they were physically prevented by students agitating against the hostel fee hike.
JNUTF appeals to agitators&their patrons not to instigate students for violence&criminal activities: Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Federation (JNUTF)
JNUTF is extremely concerned about the environment of fear and brutality created by some violent agitating students. JNUTF condemns such violent act by the agitators, saysJawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Federation (JNUTF).
JNUTF appeals to agitators&their patrons not to instigate students for violence&criminal activities. We appeal to JNU community to restore peaceful environment of JNU where one can express his/her disagreement democratically, it adds.
Mumbaikars protests at Gateway of India against the attack on JNU on Jan 5. Photo/Twitter (@arpitamukherjee)
Peace restored in JNU campus, says Delhi Police
Peace has been restored in the Jawaharlal Nehru University after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers, and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march, an officer said.
"We were informed that there was a clash between two groups of students. TheJNUadministration sought police assistance from us in writing," Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Anand Mohan said.
FTII students stage protest against JNU violence
Students of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) here on late Sunday night staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
Protests held in Aligarh Muslim University in solidarity with JNU students
Protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night against the violence at the JNU campus in Delhi. A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Demonstrators shout slogans outside the Delhi Police Headquarters to protest following alleged clashes between student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on January 5, 2020.
The JNU administration feels great pain and anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence: JNU VC
Something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
A desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint: BJP
State-sponsored attacked on JNU: Opposition parties
Opposition parties including Congress on Sunday alleged that attack on JNU students by masked miscreants was "state-sponsored mayhem."
"The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed, tweets Sharad Pawar
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar tweeted:JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence. Use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed.
JNUSU stages protest after violence broke out on the university campus earlier in the evening
I was attacked by a mob, I am safe, says Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav
I was attacked by a mob (that included a JNU Professor Mishra, Dept of Sanskrit) in the presence of police and media. Minor injury. I am safe. Staying put outside the north gate of JNU while goon attack continues inside the campus under police protection, tweets Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University have been admitted following violence at university
MHA seeks report from Delhi Police on violence in JNU: Officials
25 of our members seriously injured, 11 missing: ABVP
The ABVP on Sunday alleged that its members, including its JNU unit secretary, were attacked by members of the Left-backed students' outfits and 11 of the RSS-affiliated outfit's members were missing.
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that its members were "brutally" attacked by students affiliated to Left student organisations SFI, AISA and the DSF.
Joint CP Western Range, Shalini Singh to conduct inquiry into the incident of attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University. (ANI)
"At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight occurred b/w two groups in which few students were injured and property was damaged. JNU Administration requested police to enter University to restore peace," saysDCP Southwest Devender Arya. (ANI)
"The situation inside the campus is normal. Extensive flag march conducted by police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points," saysDeputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya on attack on students at JNU, Delhi.
"Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi police commissioner and enquired about the situation in JNU,"officials told PTI.
Police inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi. (ANI)
A large group of masked men, armed with iron rods and batons, entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening and beat up students who have been protesting against the hostel fee hike, CAA, NRC and NPR.
"Our team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers, was attacked by hundreds of goons. Mob manhandled doctors, nurses & threatened them. Our ambulance’s glass & windows broken, this is totally inhuman & insane," alleges AIIMS doctorHarjit Singh Bhatti.
"We have spoken to JNU VC as well as police officials to ensure peace is maintained on campus,"HRD officials told PTI.
18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (#JNU) have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others. Investigations are underway. (ANI)
Around 20 students are at the trauma center in AIIMS and 3 students at Safdarjung, according to News18 reports.
Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav was manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. (ANI)
"Meanwhile, Twitter India has blocked the accounts of several students, including ex JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji, so that the information of this state sponsored carnage, does not reach the people," tweets JNUSU.
"I’m being stopped from speaking to the media. Imagine what is happening inside JNU, police is not stopping outsiders from entering JNU," Yogendra Yadav tell the media.
"I was attacked by some goons and Delhi Police did not anything to protect me, they stood there and was watching what was happening," he said, according to TV reports.
"The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," tweets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order&take action against the perpetrators of violence," tweetsAnil Baijal,Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
Tension was on between two groups for two days. On request of Jawaharlal Nehru University Administration police has entered the campus today. (ANI)
"All roads leading to #JNU blocked by@DelhiPolice. Complete cover being provided to goons inside the campus," tweetsNational President of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav.
"Female students are hiding in their rooms with their chairs against the door to stop leftist goons from entering their room. They are afraid for their life. @DelhiPolice Save us," tweets ABVP from its official handle on Twitter.
"The terrorists, who have gathered outside the university gates, are chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. They are taking the name of Bharat Mata, after brutalising her students inside university campus. State sponsored terror in JNU campus," the JNU Students' Union tweets from its official Twitter handle.
"JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas," tweetsJNU Students' Union.
"What we are seeing onLive TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels andattack students.What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" asks former union minister P Chidambaram.
"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he said in a tweet.
JNU Students' Union claims ABVP members of JNU behind attack on students and professors in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. (ANI)
JNU student Apeksha Priyadarshini asks students to assemble at the University main gate at 9:00 pm. Stating that "there is no point going to ITO", she says that there are people needed at the campus.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi claims Left student activists behind violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. (ANI)
A ruckus took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening as some goons entered the campus and attacked students.JNUSUPresident Aishe Ghosh was attacked by goons wearing masks.
According to News18 report,the incident took place during a march in the varsity around 5 pm when masked individuals with rods entered Sabarmati hostel.
"Masked attackers entered JNU while law enforcers stood by. This video is what RSS/BJP want to convert India to. They will not be allowed to succeed," tweetsCommunist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury.
Seven ambulances send to Jawaharlal Nehru University, 10 ambulances at standby. (ANI)
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in video. (ANI)