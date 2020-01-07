JNU Campus Attack Live: Protesters at Gateway of India evicted by Police, relocated to Azad Maidan

Protesters at Gateway of India evicted by Police and relocated to Azad Maidan. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday alleged that Left activists were involved in the attack on teachers and students at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The JNU attack drew reactions from many politicians, academicians and the Bollywood community. On Monday, students from universities across India staged protests against the JNU violence. The Delhi Police have registered cases against unidentified men but no one has been arrested yet. As the blame-game continues, stay tuned with DH for live updates.