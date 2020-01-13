JNU Campus Violence Live: Delhi Police asks 49 people included in sting operation to join probe

The Delhi Police's crime branch probing the JNU violence said on Sunday that it has sent notices to 49 people, including Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah who featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel, to join the investigation. Yesterday, Congress fact-finding team blamed JNU-VC for January 5, attack on the university. JNU-VC M Jagadesh Kumar asks to move forward with the normal functioning of the university. Home minister Amit Shah in a rally suggested putting JNU students behind bars if they raise anti-Indian slogans.