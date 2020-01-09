JNU Campus Violence Live: JNUSU calls for protest march in Delhi

The JNUSU has called for a citizen's march in Delhi today. The march will start at Mandi house at 12 pm. Hundreds of people, including senior citizens, youths and women, took part in a march in suburban Bandra against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. In Pune too, a group of students, belonging to various colleges, and members of different organisations on Wednesday took out a protest march to condemn the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates.