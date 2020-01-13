JNU Campus Violence Live: Students who left campus are scared to return, says JNUTA to HRD Ministry

The JNU Attack was state sponsored, there is absolutely no doubt about it, claims Congress. Students in Bengaluru take part in unity rally against violence in the JNU Campus at the Freedom Park. Police tells Delhi High Court that it has asked JNU to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of Jan 5 violence. However, it alleges that it has not yet received any response from JNU administration on preserving footage on violence. Police says it has also written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups on which JNU violence was planned. Stay tuned for live updates.