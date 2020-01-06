JNU Violence Reaction Live: Fascists in control of nation afraid of the voices of students, says Rahul Gandhi

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Opposition, Bollywood actors, and others condemned the violence. Stay tuned for more updates.