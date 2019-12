Early trends show the BJP leading in nearly 11 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) are leading in two and one seats, respectively. The future of the four-month-old B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will be clear today as the counting of votes in the crucial byelections in 15 assembly constituencies is underway. While the BJP government needs to win six of the 15 constituencies, exit polls predicted their win in a minimum of eight seats. Stay tuned for live updates.