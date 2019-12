The BJP has swept the Karnataka bypolls winning in 12 of the 15 constituencies. The BJP won all three constituencies in the Belgaum district of the State. It broke into the JD(S) bastion in KR Pete and secured the party's first victory in Mandya district. Meanwhile, Congress candidate HP Manjunath won in Hunsur district. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has resigned as CLP leader and as head of the Opposition. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao has also resigned.