Karnataka Bypoll Results Live: I quit as CLP leader, submitted my resignation to Sonia Ji, says Siddaramaiah

BJP sweeps the Karnataka bypolls as it is set to win in all the 12 constituencies it is leading in. BJP wins all three constituencies in the Belgaum district of the State. It broke into JD(S)'s bastion in KR Pete and secured the party's first victory in the Mandya district. Meanwhile, Congress candidate HP Manjunath wins in the Hunsur district. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah submits his resignation from the CLP to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Will BSY secure his seat as Karnataka CM? Will the 4-month-old BJP government retain their reign in the state? Stay tuned to DH for live updates.