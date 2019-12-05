Karnataka Bypolls Live: Saffron reign to continue, exit polls predict

The crucial byelections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will determine the fate of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government today amid concerns of political parties of a possible low voter turn out. The seats fell vacant after 17 Congress-JD(S) alliance MLAs defected and were disqualified. The exit polls based on the data collected till 4 pm say that BJP has a chance to win a majority of the seats in this bypoll. Will the 4-month-old saffron rule stand or fall? Stay tuned to DH for Live updates.