Karnataka crisis LIVE | BJP, Congress leaders clash at Vidhana Soudha over detention of rebel MLA Sudhakar

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Water Resources Minister and Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar flew to Mumbai in a bid to pacify rebel MLAs. Meanwhile, the 10 MLAs staying at a hotel in Powai have written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner stating that they "feel threatened as they have heard that HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel". With the HDK cabinet falling into a minority position in the Karnataka Assembly, the BJP has been given a boost in its attempts to wrest control of the government.