Speculations are rife that H D Kumaraswamy could possibly quit as CM following today's Cabinet meet. So far, 16 MLAs have resigned bringing down the Assembly strength from 224 to 208. Congress-JDS strength has come down to 101 (including one from BSP), while BJP has 105 and support of two Independent MLAs. With the HDK cabinet falling into a minority position in the Karnataka Assembly, the BJP has been given a boost in its attempts to wrest control of the government.