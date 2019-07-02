Karnataka crisis LIVE | Rebel Cong-JD(S) leaders skip meeting with Speaker

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday (July 11) strongly defended the “delay” in examining the resignation of rebel MLAs, which the Opposition BJP has termed as a tactic, despite the Supreme Court asking him to decide before the end of the day. With this, the political crisis is set to drag on, keeping CM H D Kumaraswamy on the edge of his seat. As of now,16 MLAs have resigned bringing down the Assembly strength from 224 to 208. Congress-JDS strength has come down to 101 (including one from BSP), while BJP has 105 and support of two Independent MLAs.