Karnataka LIVE | BS Yeddyurappa awaits decision from BJP's central leadership

Private loans borrowed by poor, landless agricultural labourers and small farmers will be waived under a one-time relief measure, caretaker Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nThe Karnataka Debt Relief Bill, which was passed by the legislature in February this year, has received President Ram Nath Kovind\u2019s assent on July 16. A government order implementing the Act was issued on July 23, which was Kumaraswamy\u2019s last executive decision as CM.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More