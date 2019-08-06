Karnataka rains LIVE | Almatti dam authorities issue flood warning

Authorities in Bagalkot on Tuesday issued directed villagers to vacate to safe areas as 4.5 lakh cusecs water may have to be released "at any moment" due to the high inflow.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nD Basavaraj, KBJNL Executive Engineer at Almatti dam, has said in a release that the warning was being issued due to the continuing heavy rain in the catchment area of Krishna river.\r\n\r\n\r\n"Due to the high inflow rate, about 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh cusecs of water may have to be released at any moment. Therefore, residents of villages and the towns of in low lying area below the dam have to vacate along with their livestock to safer areas," he said.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe engineer has also cautioned that those living next to the river course also need to be on high alert.