Kashmir LIVE | Article 370 responsible for discrimination & terrorism: Amit Shah in LS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday tabled the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K, in Lok Sabha, a day after it was passed in Rajya Sabha with a two-thirds majority. National Conference leader and Former Jammu Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that Home Minister Amit Shah lied in Parliament when he said that Abdullah was free and had not been detained. Meanwhile, internet and phone lines in Kashmir continue to be disconnected amid a security clampdown. Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested on Monday night.