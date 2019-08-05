Kashmir LIVE | Over 100, including politicians arrested; Governor says situation satisfactory

President Ram Nath Kovind has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard. Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 with 370 'Ayes' & 70 'Noes'. It also passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled it earlier in the day. This comes, a day after it was passed in Rajya Sabha with a two-thirds majority. The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 was withdrawn.