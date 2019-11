The month-long 'Maha' drama came to an end with Uddhav Thackery becoming the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Other leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil, Shubhash Desai, Nitin Raut, Chhagan Bhujbal also took oath as ministers. Stay tuned for live updates.