Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Highlights: Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as Cabinet minister

A month after Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the state's Cabinet was expanded today. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister and Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as a Cabinet minister. Some of the other ministers who took oath include Ashok Chavan, Nawab Malik, Aditi Tatkare. The Cabinet includes MLAs of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP.
All states must implement CAA: Union Minister Meghwal
Amid protest by many non-BJP ruled states against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Centre on Monday said the states have to implement the legislation as it had been passed by Parliament.
Uddhav does balancing act, son Aditya becomes minister
Walking on a tightrope, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did a balancing act as he undertook his first-ever ministerial expansion on Monday nearly a month after the multi-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in Maharashtra.
Rajendra Patil Yadravakar sworn in MoS
Sanjay Bansode and Prajakt Tanpure sworn in as MoS
Dutta Bharne of NCP and Aditi Tatkare have sworn as Ministers of State.
Full list of ministers who took oath in Maharashtra Assembly today:
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his council-of-ministers today. Governor B S Koshyari administered oaths to the new ministers. Following 26 Cabinet Ministers took the oath of office.
Deputy Chief Minister: Ajit Pawar(Baramati)-NCP
Cabinet Ministers:
1)Ashok Chavan(Bhokar)-INC
2)Dilip Walse-Patil(Ambegaon)-NCP
3)Dhananjay Munde(Parli)-NCP
4)Vijay Wadettiwar(Bramhapuri)-INC
5)Anil Deshmukh(Katol)-NCP
6)Hasan Mushrif(Kagal)-NCP
7)Varsha Gaikwad(Dharavi)-INC
8)Dr.Rajendra Shingane(Sindkhed Raja)-NCP
9)Nawab Malik(Anushakti Nagar)-NCP
10)Rajesh Tope(Ghansawangi)-NCP
11)Sunil Kedar(Savner)-INC
12)Sanjay Rathod(Digras)-SHS
13)Gulabrao Patil(Jalgaon Rural)-SHS
14)Amit Deshmukh(Latur City)-INC
15)Dada Bhuse(Malegaon Outer)-SHS
16)Jitendra Awhad(Mumbra)-NCP
17)Sandipan Bhumre(Paithan)-SHS
18)Balasaheb Patil(Karad North)-NCP
19)Yashomati Thakur(Teosa)-INC
20)Anil Parab(MLC)-SHS
21)Uday Samant(Ratnagiri)-SHS
22)K.C.Padvi(Akkalkuwa)-INC
23)Shankarrao Gadakh(Nevasa)-Krantikari Shetkari Paksh
24)Aslam Shaikh(Malad West)-INC
25)Aaditya Thackeray(Worli)-SHS
Dr Vishwajeet Kadam has sworn in as a Minister of State. He is son of former minister late Patangrao Kadam, a Congress heavyweight.
Prahar Janshakti Party chief Bacchu Kadu has sworn in as the Minister of State.
Satej alias Bunty Patil and Shambhuraje Desai havesworn in as a Minister of State.
Abdul Sattar of Shiv Sena has sworn in as Minister of State. He is from Sillod in Aurangabad district. He was expelled from the Congress after the Lok Sabha polls, following which he joined Sena ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. He is the son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and an MLA from Worli.
He is also the President of Yuva Sena.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks Padavi to undertake oath again as the Governor took objection and displeasure to some of the words he added in the text of oath. Padavi is MLA from Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar and an advocate.
K C Padavi of the Congress has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. He is the tribal face in the government.
Uday Samant of Shiv Sena has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. He is the ex-Chairman of MHADA.
Yashomati Thakur of Congress from Vidarbha has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
NCP's Balasaheb Patil sworn in as Cabinet minister
Shiv Sena leader Sandipan Bhumare from Marathwada sworn in as Cabinet minister
Bhumareis a five-timeMLA from Paithan.
NCP's Dr Jitendra Awhad sworn in as Cabinet minister
A close aide of Sharad Pawar, Awhad, fromThane district,was a minister briefly in the erstwhile Democratic Front government.
Dadaji Bhuse of the Shiv Sena sworn in as minister
Amit Deshmukh of the Congress sworn in as Cabinet minister
Congress' Amit Deshmukhof the Latur City Constituency inMarathwada is the son oflate Congress leader and two-time CM Vilasrao Deshmukh.
Gulabrao Patil of the Shiv Sena sworn in as Cabinet Minister
Shiv Sena's Gulab Raghunath Patil is agrassroots leader from north Maharashtra and is a close aide of theThackeray family.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod takes oath as a Cabinet minister.
Sunil Kedar takes oath as a Cabinet minister.
Rajesh Tope has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
Mumbai NCP President and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
Rajendra Shingane has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
Varsha Gaikwad of the Congress has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. She is a former minister and an MLA from Dharavi. Her father Eknath Gaikwad is a former MP andthe president ofMumbai Congress.
Hasan Mushrif of the NCP has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has also sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge are present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress has sworn in as Cabinet minister in Maharashtra. He is the former Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and has played a lead role in formation of the government.
NCP leader and Ajit Pawar aide Dhananjay Munde has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. He is the nephew of late Gopinath Munde. He had defeated BJP leader Pankaja Munde from Parli.
Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. He is former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He has previously handled the energy sector and is a close confidante of Sharad Pawar.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan will also swear in as a Cabinet minister. He is a former chief minister of Maharashtra and son of late CM and ex-Union Home Minister Shankarrao Chavan.
NCP founder Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. He is a seven-time MLA from Baramati.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrives at Vidhan Bhavan. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray receives him.
Swearing-in ceremony to start shortly. Top leaders are present in the Assembly.
JUST IN | 36 leaders to take oath as ministers in Maharashtra cabinet expansion today. Ajit Pawar to be Deputy Chief Minister.
Maha Cabinet expansion: 10 Cong MLAs to take oath
Ten Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, will join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra council of ministers during its expansion on Monday, party sources said. The swearing-in will take place at 1 pm in the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) premises where a total of 36 ministers are likely to take the oath, they said.
From the Congress' side, Ashok Chavan, KC Padvi, Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kadar, Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Sheikh will take oath as Cabinet ministers, the sources said.
Maharashtra: Uddhav to expand ministry on Monday
Nearly a month after he took over the reins of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his council-of-ministers on Monday.
Over the last fortnight, leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to undertake the exercise of Cabinet expansion.
Ten Congress MLAs to take oath as ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet, reports PTI.
Media reports suggest that Aaditya Thackeray, who won from Worli, may swear in too.
According to indications on Sunday, NCP President Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar - who rebelled last month - could be back as Deputy CM. While there have been reports that Congress too had demanded the post of Deputy CM, it is unlikely as Congressman Nana Patole has been made the Speaker. Of the two senior leaders, Ashok Chavan could be made a minister while Prithviraj Chavan could be accommodated as state Congress President.
As many as 36 ministers - including those of Cabinet rank and Ministers of State - could the inducted. The total strength of ministry in Maharashtra could be a maximum of 42 including the CM.
Over the last fortnight, leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to undertake the exercise of Cabinet expansion. As of now, besides the CM, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has just six Cabinet ministers, two each from the three parties.
Nearly a month after he took over the reins of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his council-of-ministers on Monday.