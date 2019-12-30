Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Highlights: Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as Cabinet minister

A month after Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the state's Cabinet was expanded today. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister and Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as a Cabinet minister. Some of the other ministers who took oath include Ashok Chavan, Nawab Malik, Aditi Tatkare. The Cabinet includes MLAs of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. That's all for today readers, thank you for tuning in. For more latest news visit Deccan Herald.