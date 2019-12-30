Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Live: Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM; Ashok Chavan takes oath as minister

Nearly a month after he took over the reins of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expanding his council-of-ministers today. Ajit Pawar has sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Aaditya Thackeray, who won from Worli, may swear in as a minister too. Stay tuned for live updates.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod takes oath as a Cabinet minister.
Sunil Kedar takes oath as a Cabinet minister.
Rajesh Tope has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
Mumbai NCP President and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
Rajendra Shingane has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
Varsha Gaikwad of the Congress has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. She is a former minister and an MLA from Dharavi. Her father Eknath Gaikwad is a former MP andthe president ofMumbai Congress.
Hasan Mushrif of the NCP has sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has also sworn in as a Cabinet minister.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge are present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress has sworn in as Cabinet minister in Maharashtra. He is the former Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and has played a lead role in formation of the government.
NCP leader and Ajit Pawar aide Dhananjay Munde has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. He is the nephew of late Gopinath Munde. He had defeated BJP leader Pankaja Munde from Parli.
Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP has sworn in as a Cabinet minister. He is former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He has previously handled the energy sector and is a close confidante of Sharad Pawar.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan will also swear in as a Cabinet minister. He is a former chief minister of Maharashtra and son of late CM and ex-Union Home Minister Shankarrao Chavan.
NCP founder Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. He is a seven-time MLA from Baramati.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrives at Vidhan Bhavan. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray receives him.
Swearing-in ceremony to start shortly. Top leaders are present in the Assembly.
36 leaders to take oath as ministers in Maharashtra cabinet expansion today. Ajit Pawar to be Deputy Chief Minister.
Maha Cabinet expansion: 10 Cong MLAs to take oath
Ten Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, will join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra council of ministers during its expansion on Monday, party sources said. The swearing-in will take place at 1 pm in the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) premises where a total of 36 ministers are likely to take the oath, they said.
From the Congress' side, Ashok Chavan, KC Padvi, Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kadar, Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Sheikh will take oath as Cabinet ministers, the sources said.
Maharashtra: Uddhav to expand ministry on Monday
Nearly a month after he took over the reins of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his council-of-ministers on Monday.
Over the last fortnight, leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to undertake the exercise of Cabinet expansion.
Ten Congress MLAs to take oath as ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet, reports PTI.
Media reports suggest that Aaditya Thackeray, who won from Worli, may swear in too.
According to indications on Sunday, NCP President Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar - who rebelled last month - could be back as Deputy CM. While there have been reports that Congress too had demanded the post of Deputy CM, it is unlikely as Congressman Nana Patole has been made the Speaker. Of the two senior leaders, Ashok Chavan could be made a minister while Prithviraj Chavan could be accommodated as state Congress President.
As many as 36 ministers - including those of Cabinet rank and Ministers of State - could the inducted. The total strength of ministry in Maharashtra could be a maximum of 42 including the CM.
Over the last fortnight, leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to undertake the exercise of Cabinet expansion. As of now, besides the CM, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has just six Cabinet ministers, two each from the three parties.
