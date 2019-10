Maharashtra recorded 30% voter turnout till 1 pm. So far, the voting has been peaceful barring a couple of incidents of violence in Amravati and Solapur. Vanchit Bahujab Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar alleged that the wife of a VBA candidate was attacked in Solapur. In Amravati, three unidentified men fired at a activist of Swabhimani Paksha, a farmers' organization. Voting in 288 Assembly seats of Maharashtra is underway. Stay tuned for live updates.