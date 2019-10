As counting is underway, Narendra Modi is addressing the media. Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray addressed media in Mumbai. The political scene in Maharashtra is hotting up as the combined strength of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena was reduced as results and leads started pouring in. Meanwhile, NCP-Congress is far behind the majority mark. Stay tuned for live updates on how key candidates fare in their constituencies and more.