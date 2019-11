The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence, pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil informed the House. Nobody voted against the motion as all the 105 MLAs had walked out of the 288-member House, boycotting the floor test, before headcount of MLAs began. Stay tuned for more updates.