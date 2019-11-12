Maharashtra Govt Formation Live: Cong-NCP meet underway

The Congress-NCP meeting is underway to discuss the Common Minimum Programme of the two parties. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut is discharged from the Lilavati hospital and assures that the CM post shall be filled by a Shiv Sena leader. NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that a state government must be formed before the new year. Furthermore, the Shiv Sena has decided not to mention the plea challenging the state's governor regarding the refusal to provide more time for the party. The saffron allies have separated. Congress's decision is still unresolved. Who will be the next CM? Stay tuned for live updates.