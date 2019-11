The Congress leaders are set to meet the Sena chief to prepare CMP and discuss how support from the former is to be extended. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut is discharged from the Lilavati hospital. The Shiv Sena has decided not to mention the plea challenging the state governor regarding the refusal to provide more time for the party. The saffron allies have separated. Who will be the next CM? Stay tuned for live updates.