First formal round of meeting between Congress and NCP over common minimum programme was held past midnight. The meeting was chaired by former CM Sushilkumar Shinde chaired the meeting. The Congress-NCP manifesto will be discussed with Shiv Sena, while BJP MLAs will meet in Mumbai today. The saffron allies have separated. Congress's decision is still unresolved. Who will be the next CM? Stay tuned for live updates.