Maharashtra LIVE: Ajit Pawar group might get 12 ministers in new government

In the latest development in the Maha drama, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, UOI, and the State of Maharashtra, on Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's plea seeking floor test in 24 hours. NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress top leaders hold meetings with their party MLAs at the Renaissance Hotel. On Saturday, the NCP sacked Ajit Pawar as the NCP legislature group leader. In a twist in the political situation in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM on Saturday. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. Will BJP survive floor test? Stay tuned for live updates.