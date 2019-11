With the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine staking claim to form the government, the stage is set for Uddhav Thackeray and the new Maharashtra government. Uddhav Thackeray will sworn in as the next Chief Minister of the state. There is tight security for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony, which will take place in iconic Shivaji Park. Stay tuned for live updates.