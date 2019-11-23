Maharashtra LIVE: NCP leaders in a Powai hotel and Sena leaders in Andheri

In the latest development in the Maha drama, the NCP sacked Ajit Pawar as the NCP legislature group leader. The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP have moved to Supreme Court against the Governor seeking floor test in 24 hours. In a twist in the political situation in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM on Saturday. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. Will BJP survive floor test? Stay tuned for live updates.