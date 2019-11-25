Maharashtra LIVE: Raj Bhavan have become political addas, Guv political agents, says Sanjay Raut

In the latest development in the Maha drama, the Supreme Court reserved its order on Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's plea seeking floor test in 24 hours for tomorrow at 10:30 am. The NCP has claimed that it has the support of 162 MLAs. However, NCP leaders Dilip Walse-Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are trying to convince Ajit Pawar. In a twist in the political situation in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM on Saturday. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. Will BJP survive floor test? Stay tuned for live updates.