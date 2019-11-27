Maharashtra LIVE: Tight security for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in as CM tomorrow

With the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine staking claim to form the government, the stage is set for Uddhav Thackeray and the new Maharashtra government. Uddhav Thackeray was earlier in the day elected as leader of Maha Vikas Agadhi by the Sena-Cong-NCP MLAs. He is set to be the next CM of the state. The political whirlpool in the state spun faster on Tuesday when Denevdra Fadnavis resigned as CM and Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. The Supreme Court ordered the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Nov 27. Given the political scenario in the state, the role of MLAs has become far more crucial during the floor test in the 288-member House where the halfway mark is 145. Stay tuned for live updates.