Today's Parliament Winter session will also discuss on the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019, and the Appropriation Bill 2019 in the Upper House. The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 is to be taken up in the Lok Sabha. The Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha on Monday with 311 votes in favour and 80 against and is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Stay tuned to DH for all the live updates on the Parliament.