Parliament LIVE: CAB to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today with Opposition conceding that it has no numbers to derail the government but insisting that it is gearing to pitch it as a "majority versus morality" question. The Shiv Sena with three members will oppose the Bill after voting in favour in Lok Sabha. Opposition parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) will be moving amendments to the Bill. The Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha on Monday with 311 votes in favour and 80 against. Stay tuned to DH for all the live updates on the Parliament.