Parliament LIVE: Chit Fund Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

On the ninth day of the Winter Session of Parliament, the House gave BJP's Pragya Thakur an Adjournment Motion Notice over her remarks on Nathuram Godse. In a latest development, Congress MPs staged a walkout in the Lower House over the BJP minister's comments. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has eliminated her remarks from the records, yet, Congress leaders continue to target the party over inaction against Thakur. BJP working President JP Nadda recommends removing the BJP MP from the consultative committee of defence.