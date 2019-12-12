Parliament LIVE: IUML MPs to file Writ petition against CAB in SC today

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a long-drawn heated debate with 125 voting for and 99 voting against the Bill. This came amid the drama of Home Minister Shah being heckled by the Opposition parties, Rajya Sabha TV suspending its telecast for a while, the BJP's ex-ally Shiv Sena staging a walkout, multiple amendments, among others things. The reactions have started pouring in with protests erupting in pockets across the nation. Stay tuned for more updates.