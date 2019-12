Following ruckus in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha Sine Die. On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till 1pm after protests over Citizenship Act. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 was listed to be discussed in Lok Sabha. There are no government bills listed in Rajya Sabha today. The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, on Thursday, became an Act after the President's assent. Stay tuned for more updates.