Parliament LIVE: Modi govt fulfilling Jinnah's dream of two-nation theory, says SP

The floor is open for debate after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha. Javed Ali Khan of SP leads the debate. Opposition parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) will be moving amendments to the Bill. The Code on Social Security, 2019, The Data Protection Bill, 2019, The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, and The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were introduced in Lok Sabha today. Stay tuned for more updates.