Parliament Live: Opposition members who were once silent are now violent, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Congress over CAA in Rajya Sabha. Amid anti-CAA protests in the country, Prime Minister accused the Congress and the Left of inciting people at protest sites. Earlier in the day, replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi also attacked the Congress for its politics in the last seven decades, saying the party's politics of the last 70 years has been such that no Congress leader can be self-sufficient. Stay tuned for more updates.