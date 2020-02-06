Parliament Live: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Live: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha. Stay tuned for more updates.
10:13
Narendra Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address
Around 12 noon today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
09:37
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged arrest of a parent of a student at a college in Bidar, Karnataka'.
12:59
Session of Parliament will end on February 11, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust.
Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust: Session of Parliament will end on 11th February, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over #DelhiElectionspic.twitter.com/uTZpumtHQ2
Congress staged walk out in Lok Sabha earlier today, demanding the release of Farooq Abdullah & other J&K leaders from detention.
12:36
“There is no proposal with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhar number” - Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/oLbq1nOLRP
"There is no proposal with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhaar number," saysRavi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha.
12:18
Ayodhya: Ram temple trust gets Cabinet nod
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah: There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, of which 1 will always be from Dalit community. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/jmUvVw5ZPp
Prime Minister's announcement in the Lok Sabha on construction of Ram Temple came just days before the state assembly polls is scheduled to take place in Delhiwhere the Bharatiya Janata Party posesa challenge to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.
12:13
Modi also mentioned thatthe Centrehas decided that the 67.703-acreauthorized land, which has an inside and outside courtyard, wouldbe transferred to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra.
12:13
With the MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raising the party's signature "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, Prime Minister announced that the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust would build the temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. He also announced that the Centre had already requested the Government of Uttar Pradesh to allot five acres of land elsewhere to the Sunni Waqf Board of the state in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.
12:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court.
12:08
Hello readers and welcome to our coverage of debates and discussion in the Parliament. Stay tuned for live updates.
10:53
Watch President's Address live:
12:01
I am satisfied that the positive results of the Namami Gange Mission started by the Government are also visible. Under this mission, work on projects worth 7 thousand crores has been completed and work is in progress on projects worth more than 21 thousand crores:President Kovind
12:00
The construction of Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway has greatly facilitated the residents of Delhi and NCR:President Kovind
11:57
The country has a 21st-century modern infrastructure, it remains the hope of the poor to the middle class. To fulfill this expectation of the people, more than 100 lakh crore rupees will be invested in the next five years: President Kovind
11:53
Due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, nearly three and a half lakh crore rupees have also been returned to banks and other institutions. Business cuts will be easier in India with the reduction of corporate tax and the enactment of the law related to the Labor Code: President Kovind
11:51
So far more than 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with high-speed broadband connectivity under the BharatNet scheme. In 2014 there were 60 thousand common service centers in rural areas of the country, today their number has increased to more than 3 lakh 65 thousand: President Kovind
11:50
Today more than 121 crore people in the country have an Aadhaar card and about 60 crore people have Rupay cards. A record 2 lakh crore rupees have been transacted through UPI in December 2019: President Kovind
11:49
Following the basic principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", several reforms have been done by the government. After recently abolishing 58 more laws, now the number of laws abolished by the government has reached around 1500 :President Kovind
11:48
मुद्रा योजना के तहत देश में 5 करोड़ 54 लाख से ज्यादा नए उद्यमियों ने ऋण लिया है। इस योजना के तहत अब तक 10 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का ऋण दिया जा चुका है — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द
Rapid development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, protection of culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and empowerment of democracy are among the priorities of my government:President Kovind
10:47
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party leaders protest against CAA in Parliament premises as Budget Session begins on Friday. (DH Photo)
10:39
PM Modi: We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both houses there are good debates on these issues. #BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/VzLxr1rqFL
Questions on CAA dominate all-party meet, some Opposition MPs may wear black band during President Kovind's Address
An all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session saw NDA ally Akali Dal mincing no words in its disagreement over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and warning the Narendra Modi government against bringing legislations that "hurt" citizens, even as parties like the BJD too joining the Opposition chorus against the controversial law.
Read the full report here.
Read more here