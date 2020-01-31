Parliament Live: Procedure to take Indian citizenship for every religion is same as before, says Prez Kovind

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Parliamentarians. CAA is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream, said President Kovind. The Opposition MPs decided to wear black bands as a mark of protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, the nation waits with eager anticipation as the Budget 2020 is going to be presented on February 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a humungous task in her hands, as the country's economy is crippled by the economic slowdown. Can she drag Indian economy out of the mess, only time will tell. Follow this blog for further updates.
I am satisfied that the positive results of the Namami Gange Mission started by the Government are also visible. Under this mission, work on projects worth 7 thousand crores has been completed and work is in progress on projects worth more than 21 thousand crores:President Kovind
The construction of Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway has greatly facilitated the residents of Delhi and NCR:President Kovind
The country has a 21st-century modern infrastructure, it remains the hope of the poor to the middle class. To fulfill this expectation of the people, more than 100 lakh crore rupees will be invested in the next five years: President Kovind
Due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, nearly three and a half lakh crore rupees have also been returned to banks and other institutions. Business cuts will be easier in India with the reduction of corporate tax and the enactment of the law related to the Labor Code: President Kovind
So far more than 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with high-speed broadband connectivity under the BharatNet scheme. In 2014 there were 60 thousand common service centers in rural areas of the country, today their number has increased to more than 3 lakh 65 thousand: President Kovind
Today more than 121 crore people in the country have an Aadhaar card and about 60 crore people have Rupay cards. A record 2 lakh crore rupees have been transacted through UPI in December 2019: President Kovind
Following the basic principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", several reforms have been done by the government. After recently abolishing 58 more laws, now the number of laws abolished by the government has reached around 1500 :President Kovind
Rapid development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, protection of culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and empowerment of democracy are among the priorities of my government:President Kovind
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party leaders protest against CAA in Parliament premises as Budget Session begins on Friday. (DH Photo)
Questions on CAA dominate all-party meet, some Opposition MPs may wear black band during President Kovind's Address
An all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session saw NDA ally Akali Dal mincing no words in its disagreement over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and warning the Narendra Modi government against bringing legislations that "hurt" citizens, even as parties like the BJD too joining the Opposition chorus against the controversial law.
