Parliament Live: Procedure to take Indian citizenship for every religion is same as before, says Prez Kovind

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Parliamentarians. CAA is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream, said President Kovind. The Opposition MPs decided to wear black bands as a mark of protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, the nation waits with eager anticipation as the Budget 2020 is going to be presented on February 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a humungous task in her hands, as the country's economy is crippled by the economic slowdown. Can she drag Indian economy out of the mess, only time will tell. Follow this blog for further updates.