Parliament LIVE: Tharoor submits notice in LS against introduction of CAB

With the government all set to introduce the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today, the Opposition is gearing up to challenge the ruling BJP-led NDA on the floor of the House by opposing its tabling as well as moving amendments to the proposed "anti-Constitution" legislation. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, and The Constitution (126th) Amendment) Bill is also likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Recycling of Ships Bill will be introduced in Rajya Sabha.