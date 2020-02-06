Parliament Live: Was Pandit Nehru ji communal? asks PM Modi in LS

Amid anti-CAA protests in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress and the Left of inciting people at protest sites. Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi also attacked the Congress for its politics in the last seven decades, saying the party's politics of the last 70 years has been such that no Congress leader can be self-sufficient. Stay tuned for more updates.
Lok Sabha adjourned after PM Modi's speech
Was Pandit Nehru communal? asks Modi
Pandit Nehru himself was in favor of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?, asks PM Modi in LS.
People accused of inciting anti-Sikh riots made chief minister: PM to Cong in LS
"I'm thankful to the Congress and their ecosystem for creating a fuss around CAA. If they did not oppose it, the country would not have seen through their real face! Now the country has seen who stands for 'Dal' and who stands for 'Desh," said PM Modi.
"I want to tell to all 130 crore Indians that from this Bill (Citizenship Act), nocitizenwill be affected, including minorities" said Narendra Modi.
A year before the Constitution was framed, Nehru had written in a letter to Gopinath ji: You have to differentiate between Hindu Sarnarthiyon and Muslim Immigrants, says PM Modi.
The policy of driving out Hindus in Pakistan is almost complete, claims PM Modi.
Bhupendra Kumar Datta, one of the freedom fighters, fasted for 78 days in jail. When the Constitutional work was going on. Pm Modi said that Datta had said this in the Constitution: So far as this side of Pakistan is considered, the minorities are practically liquidated.
Because someone wanted to be the Prime Minister, they drew the border: PM Modi
People have seen who is for the party and who is for the nation: PM Modi
Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu & Kashmir for so many decades. Shashi Tharoor ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu & Kashmir, you should have shown concern: PM Modi
Kashmir's identity was buried on Jan 19, 1990: PM Modi in reference to exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.
There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition.
Those who talked about snatching the law of living from the people will have to speak the Constitution again and again. Those who have most often brought out a proposal to change the Constitution will have to talk about saving the Constitution: PM Modi
There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in WB: Modi
There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition, says Modi
Who brought the emergency? Who crushed the judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who invoked Article 356 the most? Those who have done the above work need to gain a thorough knowledge of our Constitution: PM Modi
Thousands of trucks were passing through traffic in Delhi. There was a resolution of the UPA government in 2009 to complete the peripheral expressway. He was confined to paper till 2014. After coming in 2014, we worked on mission mode and today the work is completed: PM Modi
Who brought 'remote control governance' through the National Advisory Council (NAC), which had a bigger role than the position of the Prime Minister and the PM's Office, says PM
Congress must say 'save constitution', they should say it more to realise their past mistakes: Modi
There have been talks of 'save constitution'. I agree Congress should say this 100 times in a day. Maybe they will realize their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan during the emergency? When state Govts were dismissed? When cabinet resolutions were torn?: Modi
From irrigation to industry, from the road to ports and from airways to water, we have taken a number of initiatives. The country has seen and seen this in the last five years only if it is re-seated here: PM Modi
Country's politics of last 70 yrs has been such that no Congress leader can be self-sufficient: PM in LS while taking dig at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Labour reforms need to be promoted to give push to job creation: PM in LS
Will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes strong: Modi
I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks: Modi jokes
PM Modi calls opposition 'tubelight'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rahul Gandhi makes an intervention in his speech in Lok Sabha: I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this.
We have kept the fiscal deficit in check: Modi
We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability. Investor confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this, we have also taken several steps: Modi
It is our priority to increase the income of the farmers: Modi
It is our priority to increase the income of the farmers. Input cost is low, it is our priority. The first 7 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds were procured in our country. While 100 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds were procured during our tenure: PM Modi
Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the farmers have paid about Rs 13,000 crore as premium. But due to losses by natural calamities, they were given about Rs 56,000 crore. Increasing the farmers' income and reducing the input cost is our primary objective: PM Modi
PM crop insurance scheme has created confidence in farmers. Under the scheme, a premium of about Rs. 13, 000 crore came from farmers. But for the loss suffered by farmers due to natural calamity, farmers received nearly 56,000 crore from this insurance scheme: Modi
Modi appeals UPA-led states to allow farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme
Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them, please let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India, says Modi.
Bodo pact weighed with the scaled of politics: Modi
It was said about the Bodo issue that it hasn't happened for the first time, we haven't also said it happened for the first time. There have been many attempts, some are still underway but whatever happened (earlier), happened keeping politics in mind, says Modi
Delhi standing at North East's doorsteps today: Modi
In the last 5 years in the North East, Delhi, which seemed to be far away, isstanding at their doorstep today. Whether it is electricity, it is rail, it is airport, mobile connectivity, we have tried to do all this: PM Modi
We've worked on the needs of the 21st century, says PM
We've worked on the needs of the 21st century. We've worked on electricity, rail, airports, mobile connectivity and other such facilities: PM Modi
We, instead, have tried to walk ahead with all the Indians living in the region. Ministers and leaders have regularly been there, spent time in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and have worked for the development in the region: PM Modi
How has the situation changed for the NorthEast! It has had to wait for decades. It was ignored due to the lack of its inability to define political changes. Thus, whenever decisions were taken in the past, the region remained ignored: PM Modi
Govt schemes have been implemented due to the fast pace: PM
If the pace was not fast, the houses of 11 crore people would not have toilets. The gas stove would not reach the house of 13 crore poor people. 2 crore new houses would not be built for the poor. Regularisation of 1,700 long-standing Delhi colonies would not have been completed: PM Modi
India has taken the path less traveled: PM
A sense has emerged that what is the need for this govt to work with so much urgency and eagerness! We are those people who take the path less traveled. Had we taken the path trodden by Congress, problems pending for decades wouldn't have been solved!: PM Modi
India should not wait for development anymore: PM
We want to walk a new line, devoid of the league. It's been 70 years since Independence and India should not wait for development anymore. We want to increase both the speed and scale of the work: PM Modi
The world has expectations from India, says PM
The world has expectations from India. If we don't challenge the challenges and speed up our development, the country would probably have to face problems for a long time in the future: PM Modi
People have seen our speed of work and gave us bigger mandate in 2019: Modi
If we go according to the Congress, 50 years later, the enemy property law would have to be awaited by the country. Even after 35 years, the country had to wait for the next-generation fighter aircraft. Benami property law would not come into force after 28 years: PM Modi
If we also follow you on the path of the people, perhaps even after 70 years, article 370 would not have deviatedfrom this country, in your own way, Muslim women would still be scared of the sword of triple talaq: PM Modi
With your own thinking, Ram Janmabhoomi would still remain in controversies: Modi
With your own thinking, Ram Janmabhoomi would still remainin controversies. If you had your own thinking, the Karatpur Sahib corridor would never have been created. If you had the own ways, your only way, the Indo-Bangladesh dispute would have never settled: PM Modi
Had we continued on the road followed by the previous Govts, Article 370 would not have been abrogated even after 70 years. Muslim women would continue to face the wrath of Triple Talaq: PM Modi
Not just changed the Govt, we have also changed their attitude: Modi
We were asked why were we in such a hurry to do all these tasks? What was the need to perform all the work so quickly? People haven't just changed the Govt, they've also changed their attitude: PM Modi
Questions on CAA dominate all-party meet, some Opposition MPs may wear black band during President Kovind's Address
An all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session saw NDA ally Akali Dal mincing no words in its disagreement over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and warning the Narendra Modi government against bringing legislations that "hurt" citizens, even as parties like the BJD too joining the Opposition chorus against the controversial law.
Read more here
resident has highlighted the vision for a New India: Modi
President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in the future: Modi.
PM Modi slams Adhir Rajan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha to PM, "Yeh to abhi trailer hai" on opposition raising 'Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe' slogans.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, "Aapke liye Mahatma Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain, humare liye Gandhi ji zindagi hain".
ANI
Narendra Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address
Around 12 noon today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged arrest of a parent of a student at a college in Bidar, Karnataka'.
Session of Parliament will end on February 11, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust.
Congress staged walk out in Lok Sabha earlier today, demanding the release of Farooq Abdullah & other J&K leaders from detention.
"There is no proposal with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhaar number," saysRavi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha.
Ayodhya: Ram temple trust gets Cabinet nod
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court.
Read the full report here.
Prime Minister's announcement in the Lok Sabha on construction of Ram Temple came just days before the state assembly polls is scheduled to take place in Delhiwhere the Bharatiya Janata Party posesa challenge to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.
Modi also mentioned thatthe Centrehas decided that the 67.703-acreauthorized land, which has an inside and outside courtyard, wouldbe transferred to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra.
With the MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raising the party's signature "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, Prime Minister announced that the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust would build the temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. He also announced that the Centre had already requested the Government of Uttar Pradesh to allot five acres of land elsewhere to the Sunni Waqf Board of the state in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court.
Hello readers and welcome to our coverage of debates and discussion in the Parliament. Stay tuned for live updates.
Watch President's Address live:
I am satisfied that the positive results of the Namami Gange Mission started by the Government are also visible. Under this mission, work on projects worth 7 thousand crores has been completed and work is in progress on projects worth more than 21 thousand crores:President Kovind
The construction of Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway has greatly facilitated the residents of Delhi and NCR:President Kovind
The country has a 21st-century modern infrastructure, it remains the hope of the poor to the middle class. To fulfill this expectation of the people, more than 100 lakh crore rupees will be invested in the next five years: President Kovind
Due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, nearly three and a half lakh crore rupees have also been returned to banks and other institutions. Business cuts will be easier in India with the reduction of corporate tax and the enactment of the law related to the Labor Code: President Kovind
So far more than 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with high-speed broadband connectivity under the BharatNet scheme. In 2014 there were 60 thousand common service centers in rural areas of the country, today their number has increased to more than 3 lakh 65 thousand: President Kovind
Today more than 121 crore people in the country have an Aadhaar card and about 60 crore people have Rupay cards. A record 2 lakh crore rupees have been transacted through UPI in December 2019: President Kovind
Following the basic principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", several reforms have been done by the government. After recently abolishing 58 more laws, now the number of laws abolished by the government has reached around 1500 :President Kovind
Rapid development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, protection of culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and empowerment of democracy are among the priorities of my government:President Kovind
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party leaders protest against CAA in Parliament premises as Budget Session begins on Friday. (DH Photo)