Peeragarhi Factory Fire in Delhi Highlights: Firefighter succumbs to injuries, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway. 13 of the 14 injured are fire personnel. Reports suggest that the fire broke out at Okaya battery factory.