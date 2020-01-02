Peeragarhi Factory Fire in Delhi Live: All but one of our personnel have been rescued, says deputy fire chief

A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway. 13 of the 14 injured are fire personnel. Reports suggest that the fire broke out at Okaya battery factory.
All but one of our personnel have been rescued: Deputy fire chief
Dharmpal Bhardwaj, Deputy Chief of Fire Service: 10-12 of our personnel got injured due to the blast. Fourpeople, including threefire brigade personnel were trapped, all but one of our personnel have been rescued. The cause of fire has not yet been ascertained. (ANI)
Fire broke out at Okaya battery factory
14 injured including 13 fire personnel: Additional DCP Rajendra Sagar
Rajendra Sagar, Additional DCP(Outer) on Peeragarhi factory fire: 14 people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel. The back portion of the building has collapsed, fire though is in control now, rescue ops continuing. (ANI)
NDRF along with Delhi Fire Services has rescued one fire brigade personnel trapped inside the debris at Delhi's Peeragarhi. (News18)
NDRF working with fire brigade to douse fire.
The blast occurred when we were trying to douse the fire. One more fire brigade personnel may be trapped inside, a fire personnel told (News18)
35 fire tenders undertaking rescue operations
Fire at Delhi factory triggers blast, building falls
The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.
The building caught fire in early morning hours today and collapsed following an explosion during fire-fighting operation. (NDTV)
Several trapped in collapsed factory