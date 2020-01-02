Peeragarhi Factory Fire in Delhi Live: Several trapped under collapsed building, 35 fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway.
  • 10:05

    Several trapped in collapsed factory

  • 11:07

    NDRF working with fire brigade to douse fire.

  • 11:05

    The blast occurred when we were trying to douse the fire. One more fire brigade personnel may be trapped inside, a fire personnel told (News18)

  • 10:50
  • 10:43
  • 10:42

    (Twitter Photo @khalid_pk)

  • 10:27

    35 fire tenders undertaking rescue operations

  • 10:15

    Fire at Delhi factory triggers blast, building falls

    The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

  • 10:07

    The building caught fire in early morning hours today and collapsed following an explosion during fire-fighting operation. (NDTV)

