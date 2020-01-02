Peeragarhi Factory Fire in Delhi Live: Several trapped under collapsed building, 35 fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway.
Several trapped in collapsed factory
NDRF working with fire brigade to douse fire.
The blast occurred when we were trying to douse the fire. One more fire brigade personnel may be trapped inside, a fire personnel told (News18)
(Twitter Photo @khalid_pk)
35 fire tenders undertaking rescue operations
Fire at Delhi factory triggers blast, building falls
The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.
The building caught fire in early morning hours today and collapsed following an explosion during fire-fighting operation. (NDTV)