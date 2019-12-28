Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha arrives at the Mutt, all gates to Udupi temple sealed: Latest updates

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar mutt has been shifted from KMC hospital to the mutt after doctors found his condition to be critical and deteriorating. He was admitted to KMC Manipal hospital on December 20, 2019, for the treatment of extensive pneumonia. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has rushed to the hospital after his health became critical in the evening. Swamiji is the 32nd in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt following Vishvamanya Tirtha.