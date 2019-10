Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have arrived in Chennai for an informal summit in Mamallapuram on October 11 and 12. During the two-day visit, the two leaders, who will be put up at ITC Grand, will visit Arjuna’s Penance, Five Rathas and Shore Temple, part of the Group of Monuments declared as World Heritage Sites and witness a range of cultural programmes that will presented by artists from Kalakshetra Foundation. Stay tuned for live updates.